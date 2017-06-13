24°
First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

13th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.
The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act. Contributed

THE CQUniversity Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act on their bill of talent to rock the iconic Yeppoon foreshore this August.

Sara Storer is one of Australia's most loved singer-songwriters and was born to sing about real people, honest emotions and the land she loves.

Sara has won six golden guitars at the Country Music Awards of Australia including Female Artist and Album of the Year. She also took out the ARIA for Country Album of the Year for her latest album, Silos. This year Storer will be partnering with 'Legend and the Locals' and will be one of the headline acts at this year's festival.

Sara's foundation for her music comes from the crisp observations she has made on the Australian landscape and the beauty, joy and heartbreak the land can bring.

It is no doubt that Sara's finest moments from her album is a song called My Diamond, which was nominated for Song and Vocal Collaboration of the Year. Sara wrote the songs with her five siblings, and performed it as a duet with her older brother Greg.

"My Diamond represents my song writing in so many ways. It has contributions from all my siblings as it is about our dad. When it's real the song already has all the colours, the emotions, the story line,” she said.

Sara also went on to explain how her Dad influenced the song.

"Dad taught us to love each other for who we are and to look out for each other,” she said.

Sara also wrote a song called Purple Cockies, which was inspired by her friend and sometimes collaborator, the legendary John Williamson.

Sara's latest work will solidify her as one of Australia's finest musical poets.

Her love for her country and all it has to offer as an inspiration for her music, as well as the people around her, has made her one of Australia's most loved singer-songwriters.

You can catch Sara Storer at this year's CQ University Village Festival from August 11 to 13.

The Queensland Government is proud to support the CQUniversity Village Festival through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events Program.

Topics:  live music sara storer village festival whatson yeppoon village festival

