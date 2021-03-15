First apprentice hired at Rocky’s Hillcrest Private Hospital

Hillcrest Rockhampton Private Hospital has hired its first ever apprentice – with a new trainee chef joining the catering team.

Taleisha Biggin, 23, said she landed her ‘dream job’ as apprentice chef and was excited to be learning to cook in the hospital’s fast-paced kitchen.

“Food has always been one of my passions; preparing it, buying it and eating it so naturally it was one of the avenues I was exploring as a profession,” she said.

“What I’m most excited about is learning how food can help in our journey of wellness, plus I enjoy helping others so being a chef at Hillcrest gives me the opportunity do this.”

Taleisha is also studying a Bachelor of Allied Health majoring in nutrition.

Hillcrest chief executive officer Fiona Hebbard said she was pleased to appoint Taleisha as Hillcrest’s first apprentice, as the hospital was committed to upskilling future generations.

“We understand the benefit and importance of training young people because it helps reduce skills shortage and ensures we have engaged and qualified staff right here in Rockhampton,” Ms Hebbard said.

“We believe that people are at the heart of our business, and we are always looking for opportunities to develop and train employees to ultimately deliver excellent experiences and outcomes for our patients.

“Our catering team at Hillcrest are committed to sharing their knowledge with our new apprentice chef and I know they’re looking forward to the innovative ideas and fresh young perspective that Taleisha will bring to our kitchen too.”

The Hillcrest team prides itself on delivering fresh and healthy meals for patients and visitors which includes the provision of therapeutic diets tailored to fit the nutritional needs of each individual patient.

“We congratulate Taleisha on taking up this wonderful opportunity at Hillcrest and we look forward to supporting her in her journey to be a highly skilled and trained chef,” Ms Hebbard said.