First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

Motorists in Rockhampton have been given a taste of the city’s northern access upgrade, with the first of four new bridges between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Terranova Drive now open.

A package of works is delivering both the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade, as well as the $36 million safety project to upgrade the Terranova Drive intersection.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said motorists north of Rockhampton were able to start driving on the new Limestone Creek Bridge from today.

The bridge will cater for both northbound and southbound traffic before the second Limestone Creek Bridge is built, dedicated to northbound traffic.

“Improving the capacity of this section of the Bruce Highway is important in reducing congestion and meeting current and future traffic demands. The start of construction of a second bridge in January next year will be a good start to achieving this.” Mr McCormack said.

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said businesses were continuing to open due to the jointly-funded projects including the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project and the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication project at Gracemere under construction and the Rocky Ring Road just around the corner.

“Already, more than 400 jobs have been created by the northern access upgrade, while 180 jobs are being supported as part of the Capricorn Highway project at Gracemere,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said Rockhampton was a key regional hub in Central Queensland, and it was fantastic to see governments­ ­investing in the road network.

“Rockhampton is a great place to live, work and visit and to ensure all road users have the appropriate access and connectivity throughout the region,” Ms Landry said.

“Combined, this $157 million package of works will duplicate 4.9 kilometres of the Bruce Highway that will cater for increasing traffic demand, enhance connectivity and improve safety for ­motorists.”

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said driving along the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton, it was great to see the project’s quick progression.

“In the new year, further work areas will open at Terranova Drive to build the northbound traffic lanes between Boundary Road and Ramsay Creek, in addition to the demolition and replacement of the bridge at Limestone Creek,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Road users are urged to remain aware of the changed traffic conditions while building continued across the full extent of the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade.

The works are part of a $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project and $36 million Terranova Drive safety upgrade project.