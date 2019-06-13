First candidate to raise his hand for Coast elections

Andrew Ireland has put his hand up to nominate for the position of Livingstone Mayor at the next Local Government elections in 2020

MANAGING director of Whisk Yeppoon, Andrew Ireland has put his hand up early as a candidate for the position of Livingstone Shire Council Mayor in the 2020 local government election.

Having previously held numerous positions in local councils throughout Queensland, including CEO for Livingstone Shire Council after de-amalgamation, Mr Ireland believes he has what it will take to guide the Livingstone Council in the right direction.

In a recent article, Mr Ireland said he decided to take the plunge for the top job after listening to other residents who are ready for change.

"A new approach is needed. Livingstone Shire, whether we are talking about the coast or the rural areas, are hidden gems that the rest of the world is becoming aware of,” he said.

"The whole shire offers opportunities, but I don't see how we can do it on our own. We have to take a collaborative approach.”

Mr Ireland said "we need to work with our neighbours in the region” rather than being in competition with them.

"Pooled resources, targeting carefully considered markets and industries will produce a more powerful result.”