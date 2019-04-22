First class conference and sporting hub for Cap coast

CAPRICORN Coast could benefit from a $20 million investment by a re-elected Coalition Government.

The Liberal-National Party have announced a $20m commitment to the proposed $65m Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention and Sporting Hub, which would inject millions more into the community and attract conferences, sporting regattas, meetings and corporate events.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was a vocal advocate for the sporting, tourism and events hub, which included a 1000-seat convention centre, accommodation, retail, sky walk link and parking.

Taking an estimated two years to construct, Ms Landry had lobbied her leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack, to realise the huge economic benefits for the region sooner.

Mr McCormack said a Liberal National Government would partner with the local community to deliver the project.

"The Liberal and Nationals are putting regional communities first - that's why we are committing $20 million to help deliver a first-class conference facility for the Capricorn Coast,” Mr McCormack said.

"It's an absolute game- changer for the Capricorn Coast, playing host to thousands of guests and injecting millions into our local economy.

"Capricornia has a strong advocate in Michelle Landry, she has been committed to projects such as this that deliver jobs and economic growth for the whole region.”

This project was set to capitalise on the $53 partnership investment that Livingstone Council put together with the support of both the state ($20 million) and the Federal Government ($10 million) to transform the Yeppoon Foreshore.

Ms Landry said the new facility would put our region on the national stage while providing good job opportunities for young people.

"More visitors to our region means more heads on beds, more visitors in our cafes, restaurants and boutiques, and more money back in the pockets of local businesspeople,” Ms Landry said.

"Our plan to strengthen the economy means we are able to invest in job-creating infrastructure projects, like this convention centre and the many more projects delivered across the region.”

Other local infrastructure projects promised or delivered by the government included $5 million to upgrade the Rockhampton airport to reduce closures due to flooding, $176 million to build Rookwood Weir, $120 million for the Walkerston Bypass, $25 million to deliver the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, protecting homes, businesses, and the Bruce Highway and $7 million for the Rockhampton Base Hospital carpark.