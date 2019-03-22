First class home like this a rare find in Rocky

When you step outside you will be in awe of the entertainment area which overlooks the sparkling self-cleaning in-ground pool & manicured backyard.

When you step outside you will be in awe of the entertainment area which overlooks the sparkling self-cleaning in-ground pool & manicured backyard. Ray White Rockhampton

THIS first class home in Norman Gardens is purpose built for an effortless, modern family lifestyle.

The innovative design combines both style and quality and seamlessly integrates the ease of indoor and outdoor living with a large deck and self-cleaning pool.

With four bedrooms, including a secluded master suite, you will be hard pressed to find a home like this anywhere else in Rockhampton.

Agent David Bell says the four-year-old home has been built and designed to an extremely high standard.

The modern gourmet kitchen is complete with a suspended bamboo feature ceiling and a polished concrete island. Ray White Rockhampton

"I have been in a lot of top class homes in Rocky but this ones is definitely up there,” he said.

"It would be hard to find a home in Rockhampton that has a pool, a deck, a large shed, and a good sized home that hasn't sacrificed any yard space.”

The large bi-fold doors which span the width of the living space perfectly connects the outdoor entertainment and pool area with the inside of the home.

David Bell said this Normal Gardens home is one of the best homes he's seen. Ray White Rockhampton

The cleverly designed homes features four spacious bedrooms, two baths, a separate theatre room, study nook, a generous laundry and a huge living and dining space.

The gourmet kitchen is complete with a large polished concrete island bench and a suspended bamboo feature ceiling. This home is essence of luxury, with the opulent main bathroom offering floor to ceiling tiles and stone bench tops.

A home of this calibre are hard to find on the market at the best of times, so don't miss out on this one.

Click through the gallery below to see this beautiful home.