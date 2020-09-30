First-class racing on show at coast as fly-in jockeys arrive

The Tim Cook trained, I Can I Will I Am, holds on in a tight finish at Keppel Park earlier in the year.

RACEGOERS who must pre-register their intent to attend, are assured of first-class racing on Thursday when the Rockhampton Jockey Club goes racing at Keppel Park, Yeppoon.

Unquestionably each of the eight races on the TAB card is very open which guarantees keen betting interest.

While some of the races are not strong on numbers that is compensated by quality.

Furthermore, that situation is enhanced by the presence of a classy brigade of fly-in jockeys from the south.

These include Matthew McGillivray, Adam Sewell, Ryan Wiggins, Nathan Day, Chris Whiteley, and Beau-Dene Appo.

The valuable three kilograms claiming allowance of talented apprentice Marnu Potgieter has been recognised by his engagements for four well credentialled topweights during the afternoon.

These are Chris Attard’s Regal Reece (Race 3 – TAB 1); Jim O’Shea’s Barachiel (R 4 – TAB 1); Adrian Coome’s Alsaurusfirst (R 6 – TAB 1) and Nick Walsh’s Allround Glory (R 7 – TAB 1).

Potgieter will also ride the Walsh trained Disco Mon (R 8 - TAB 2) which is another excellent winning opportunity for him.

In recent weeks Potgieter has been widely travelled riding at Gatton, Nanango, Toowoomba,

Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

Just over a fortnight ago he won on Barachiel at Keppel Park and despite the big weight of 60.5kg which includes his allowance being taken into consideration, the pair will go close to winning again on Thursday.

Barachiel and his stablemate Sporing Creek (TAB 3) could quite easily fight out the finish of the City Printing Works Open (1400m) at Keppel Park.

The stablemates have been abundant money earners for the Jim O’Shea stable and members of his family who race the pair on lease from family friend Peter Bell.

Between them the pair have contested 88 races under O’Shea’s guidance registering 22 wins and 32 placings for a return of $377,800 in prize money.

However, the lease on both horses expires later this year when they will be put up for sale on

presumably online auction.

“They have been great horses and while they are getting hard to place now, I will definitely bid to purchase them if they are not too expensive”, O’Shea said at Callaghan Park trackwork on Tuesday morning.

The $68K Capricornia Yearling Sales 4 & 5YO Championship (1300m) run at Callaghan Park on St Peters School Race Day on Saturday, October 17 received a timely boost in Toowoomba last weekend.

This came about through the ultra-impressive win of the Tom Button trained The Tax Accountant.

The son of Love Conquers All romped home the easiest of winners in a $75K BM 80 (1300m).

Some general admission tickets are still on sale for the glamour St Peters races but those interested in attending should contact the RJC urgently.