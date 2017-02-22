First creditors meeting for major Stockland stores

THE first creditors meeting for two of Rockhampton's largest pharmacies will be held next week.

Priceline Rockhampton and Terry White Rockhampton went into administration last Wednesday, leaving about 40 staff with an uncertain future.

While the Stockland Rockhampton stores were initially closed, they re-opened on Friday and urged locals to support the business.

A notice published on the ASIC website states all creditors looking to attend the meeting on Monday should contact the administrator by 4pm Friday.

The meeting will discuss whether a committee of creditors will be established.

The meeting will be held at the Empire Hotel on Monday from 11am.

Both businesses continue to trade as normal.