Biggest Croc survey in ten years released today

THE first stage of the most comprehensive survey of Queensland's estuarine crocodile population in over a decade has been completed with and the updated report released today.

The annual Queensland Crocodile Management Update gives a snapshot of government efforts to manage crocodiles over the course of a year.

Environment Minister, Leeanne Enoch said the update highlights crucial work wildlife staff had undertaken in the crocodile population monitoring program, investigations of sighting reports, removal of problem crocodiles, the Crocwise education campaign and compliance activities under conservation laws.

"The overall aim of the crocodile monitoring program is to determine the size, distributions and densities of estuarine crocodile population in different waterways," Ms Enoch said.

"At the end of the program, the information collected will be analysed to determine how crocodile populations vary between different areas, and what changes have occurred over time."

Specially trained wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Science (DES) surveyed more than 2000km of waterways during 2017, the first year of the three-year crocodile monitoring program.

The work involved night time vessel-based surveys in waterways from Gladstone to Cape York Peninsula and the adjoining Gulf of Carpentaria and daytime helicopter surveys of coastal waterways from the Hinchinbrook Channel to the Daintree River.

Night and daytime surveys were also carried out in six waterways south of Rockhampton, all of which were outside normal crocodile habitat.

No crocodiles were observed in these streams.

An image taken from the drone footage of the crocodile near the new bridge in the Fitzroy River. Chris White

The crocodile monitoring program was allocated $5.8 million over three years and survey results will provide scientifically-sound information on the estuarine crocodile population in Queensland to be used to directly inform ongoing management arrangements for crocodiles.

"The department has removed record numbers of problem crocodiles over the past couple of years, with 84 removed in 2017, most of which came from the populated east coast between Townsville and Port Douglas," Ms Enoch said.

"DES staff also work tirelessly to educate the public about being Crocwise in croc country and reached more than 50,000 people last year.

"On top of this important work to manage Queensland's crocodiles, wildlife officers assisted with investigations into the unlawful deaths of eight crocs, and three people were prosecuted for the illegal take of crocodiles in 2017."

She said the government was confident that Queensland's approach to crocodile management is sound.

The monitoring program is expected to conclude in late 2019 and a detailed report will be prepared in 2020.

A copy of the Queensland crocodile management update for 2017 and further information about the crocodile monitoring program can be found at ehp.qld.gov.au/wildlife/livingwith/crocodiles/crocodile_plan.html