Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Justine Willie, Malcolm Mann, Psalmoi Gristwood, Antonio Mann, Velma Harwood, Janine Mann, Charlene Mann, Dr Melinda Mann, Terry Lloyd, Alayas Wallace, Shekinah Gristwood, Kristina Hatfield, Shanda Mann, Nhaya Nicky Hatfield, Aunty Joy Williams, Betty-Mae Mann, Robert Mann Snr, Meg Warcon, Jackman Yasso, Lionel Mann, Di Lusiana Pearson, Nuatufi Mann, Reggi Yasso and Angel Yasso at CQUniverity's graduation ceremony yesterday.
Justine Willie, Malcolm Mann, Psalmoi Gristwood, Antonio Mann, Velma Harwood, Janine Mann, Charlene Mann, Dr Melinda Mann, Terry Lloyd, Alayas Wallace, Shekinah Gristwood, Kristina Hatfield, Shanda Mann, Nhaya Nicky Hatfield, Aunty Joy Williams, Betty-Mae Mann, Robert Mann Snr, Meg Warcon, Jackman Yasso, Lionel Mann, Di Lusiana Pearson, Nuatufi Mann, Reggi Yasso and Angel Yasso at CQUniverity's graduation ceremony yesterday. Jann Houley
News

First Darumbal doctorate sheds light on supporting students

JANN HOULEY
by
22nd Aug 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELINDA Mann credits her large, loving family with giving her the support to finish nearly six years of study toward her doctorate while holding down a full-time job and raising two children.

She was the first Darumbal person to graduate with a PhD from CQUniversity.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I've got my parents, two brothers and a sister live just down the road from each other in North Rockhampton,” she said.

"I couldn't have finished both my Masters and my PhD without them taking my kids on the weekends and understanding why I couldn't go on family fishing trips with them.

"They never pressured me; rather, they encouraged me and looked forward to spending time together after I finished.”

Mrs Mann, who heads the University's student wellbeing service, conducted an "indigenised narratology” into how young people look back on their school years.

She spoke with Darumbal people identified by elders as community leaders and asked who inspired and motivated them.

"A lot of research is data-driven, with numbers and percentages and statistics. Storytelling is a lot more powerful and especially appropriate when working with Indigenous people,” she said.

Her research revealed ways in which young people not only bounced back from negative experiences but actively stood up against stereotypes and racism.

And it reinforced how funding for Indigenous education needed to employ permanent staff to give school students more reliable support.

"It's not about more funding; it's about redirecting it,” she said.

Her work forced her to reflect on where own teenage children, see themselves reflected in school curriculum and the community.

"My kids have only known me studying; it's a process the whole family has gone through together,” she said.

"I hope I've shown them that when you start something, you have to finish it.

"They haven't just been fans on the sideline but active supporters. I hope they'll do that for each other when their time comes.”

cquniversity darumbal graduation 2019 nick klomp phd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Dramatic body cam footage of bridge arrest attempt

    premium_icon WATCH: Dramatic body cam footage of bridge arrest attempt

    Breaking THE vehicle was clocked at 180km/hr trying to evade police along Emu Park Rd

    Time for CQ boaties to speak up or shut up

    premium_icon Time for CQ boaties to speak up or shut up

    News Public forum could be last chance to get new boat ramp on Cap Coast

    Yeppoon Golf Club celebrates 50 years in the community

    premium_icon Yeppoon Golf Club celebrates 50 years in the community

    Golf Members were reminded of the club's milestones throughout the years

    UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after an alleged assault

    Crime The victim suffered from a headache and pain to the jaw