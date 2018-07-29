First date disaster after woman left injured on mountain

LUCKY RESCUE: Fire-fighters have come to the aid of a woman who badly injured her hand after falling down Mt Tibrogargan.

A FIRST date has taken a turn for the worst after a woman was left injured and stranded near the top of Mt Tibrogargen.

Coast ecologist Brian Coulter set out to climb the mountain with three mates early Friday morning and was almost at the top when they witnessed the woman fall and badly hurt her hand.

Luckily for the woman, Mr Coulter's three friends all happened to be fire-fighters and came to her rescue, just as her date apparently decided he wasn't going to stick around.

"The three fire-fighters with me took charge of the situation and knew exactly what needed to happen," he said.

"She told us she was actually on a first date and that he was the one that had decided to take her up the mountain. But apparently he was running late for work so he left her there while we attended to her injuries."

Mr Coulter said it was probably safe to say the woman would not be going on a second date with the man and it was just lucky that they had crossed paths with her.

"I was just really impressed with all of the emergency services," he said.

"One of the firies I was with called the remote mountain rescue team which are based at Maroochydore and they had to climb the mountain with 18 to 18kg backpacks and then abseiled down the mountain with her.

"It was a very technical rescue and no mean feat."

The woman sustained a bad cut to her hand. Contributed

While Mr Coulter and the emergency services were attending to the injured woman, they witnessed yet another climber injure themselves.

"Another gentleman was coming back down and he slipped and dislocated his shoulder," he said.

"So they then had to rescue him as well.

"They had to stabilise him first with a green whistle and then abseil back down the mountain with him too. Luckily there was already an ambulance waiting."

Mr Coulter said he often climbs the Glasshouse Mountains but this was the first time her had witnessed a rescue.

He said people needed to know what they were going in to before thinking of attempting to climb the mountain.

"Apparently there have been around 160 rescues this year already," he said.

"If people want to climb the Glasshouse Mountains then I suggest you do your research first and be prepared. There are a lot of areas that are quite accessible and and then there are some challenging ones as well."

The injured woman and man were taken Caboolture Hospital in stable conditions.