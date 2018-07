A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been caught for the first time in his life drink-driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.057.

Troy Edward Jenkinson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one charge of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted Jenkinson during a roadside RBT operation at 1.25pm on June 10 on Glenmore Rd.

Jenkinson was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $300.