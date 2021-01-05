First flouters of Sydney mask rule revealed

A Sydney man has been charged and another two fined in a first under NSW's new mandatory mask rules.

The 39-year-old man appeared in Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday facing a string of charges following a confrontation with police in Strathfield in Sydney's inner west.

Just hours after the public health orders came into effect on Monday morning, the man was arrested about 9.30am after allegedly attempting to steal an energy drink from a grocery store.

NSW Police allege the man became aggressive and refused to put on a face mask after being told he was under arrest for shoplifting.

He has been charged with shoplifting, resisting an officer in execution of duty, two counts of intimidating a police officer in execution of duty and not wearing a fitted face covering in retail/business premises.

Ava Ghahreman and Diana Sharma (pictured) were among the Sydneysiders who donned masks to go out and about this week. But not everyone has followed the rules, with one man charged and two others fined. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Two other men were issued $200 fines in separate incidents on Monday afternoon.

Police said a 35-year-old man was stopped at Seven Hills Railway Station in Sydney's west and given several warnings before he swore at officers and challenged them to fine him.

He was then given a $200 public infringement notice, police said.

Later on Monday afternoon a 39-year-old was given a $200 fine for walking through a shopping centre without a mask after being warned earlier in the day, police said.

Sydneysiders at Burwood Train Station wore masks after new NSW government regulations were introduced on the weekend and $200 fines issued from Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

NSW Police said they issued more than 25 official warnings across Sydney on Monday after the rules came into force in an attempt to suppress the latest outbreak of the potentially deadly coronavirus.

Under the mandate, face masks are compulsory in all shopping centres, on public transport, at cinemas and theatres, places of worship, hair and beauty salons and for anyone visiting aged care facilities.

There are exemptions for people with medical conditions and children under 12.

Originally published as First flouters of Sydney mask rule revealed