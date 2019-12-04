‘First for Rocky’: Motel reveals mega expansion plans

The communal building will create a social environment for the residents.

A ROCKHAMPTON motel owner is expanding his operations with the construction of more than 50 homes aimed at the over 50s market – the first of its kind in Rockhampton.

The “relocatable home park” project would provide a “social environment” with a communal area for all to share.

The proposal for the material change of use to establish a short-term accommodation and a relocatable home park is for Casa Nostra Villas on Yaamba Rd at Parkhurst. The application has been submitted by Adam and Sparkes Town Planning and Development on behalf of the owners, Marisa and Gabriele Demedio.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Demedio said the expansion was prompted by demand. He said the motel, which was only built three years ago, was usually at full capacity most nights.

Mr Demedio also owns True Blue Motel next door and motels in Toowoomba and Mackay. With more than 30 years experience in the accommodation sector, he believes his development will be a hit.

“I know my business, I am confident what we are doing there will be successful,” he said.

On average most guests stay one to two weeks, some even up to a month. Around 80 per cent of the guests are also repeat customers.

“If you do good product at a reasonable price they will come back,” he said.

The site is 8.4 hectares and currently includes 18 motel units with communal facilities including restaurant (not operating currently), caretakers accommodation and BBQ/pool area for guests.

To the west, a 2,300 plus lot subdivision, Ellida, was approved in July 2019 and construction is expected to commence in the short term.

The report also notes residential development Edenbrook is nearby and developments such as these are transforming the “once rural-natures locality to a more urban and compact form to accommodate the housing needs for the future”.

The proposed development includes 10 single storey short term accommodation building, constructed in a similar ­manner on those already existing.

The 55 relocatable home park sites would be located on the rear eastern portion of the block with 400 sq m per site.

Site plan of the proposed and existing development at Casa Nostra Motel.

The building would be permanent accommodation aimed at ‘over 50s’, particularly with recreational vehicles and the garages would cater for these.

While this will reflect a subdivision layout, the tenure of these sites differs from a traditional subdivision, as future residents will purchase the dwelling, though lease the land parcel.

The relocatable homes will be a contemporary design with a skillion roof. Specific designs for each site have not yet been determined, however prospective purchasers will be able to pick from a range of designs.

These relocatable dwellings will be purchased individually by residents, with each site still under ownership of management, and let to the future residents.

A new community building is also proposed and it would include a gym, bathrooms, library, sales office, kitchen and storage room with a large paved undercover outdoor entertainment area, with seating and BBQ facilities.

“People can buy or lease, rent them,” Mr Demedio said.

“I think there will be good demand for those, people want to scale down on their family homes.

“This will be a lot more easier for them to handle them when you are older, you don’t have to worry about keeping up the grounds.

“It’s all there and very handy for you and if you want to go on holidays for a while you don’t have to worry, it’s all done for you.”

Landscaping plans for the new development at Casa Nostra Motel.

A pre-lodgement meeting was held with Rockhampton Regional Council in September.

It was generally agreed that the while the proposed ‘short-term accommodation’ could be considered to be inconsistent with the intent of the low-density residential zone, there would likely be grounds to support the proposal due to the existing land use on site.

The report also goes over the overland flow /stormwater management, stormwater quality, water/sewer connections, waste management and vehicle turn paths.

It is said the development addresses the future growth of the region.

The report notes a forecasted population growth at a rate of 1.6 per cent per annum over the next five years, and 1.7 per cent per annum over the next twenty years is estimated.

The proposed relocatable home park aims at providing an alternative living to the market, which directly responds to the population growth forecast and future demographic.

As opposed to a traditional residential subdivision, the report notes the proposed facility will establish an integrated community, with a strong neighbourhood focus, through the use of significant communal open space facilities and walkability/permeability throughout the premise.”

The development also addresses social isolation and provides a community space through the communal areas.

The development has been suggested for approval as it is “merely an extension to the existing land use, which has been demonstrated to be suitably located, given the success of the development to date”.

A noise report was conducted by RoadPro Acoustic which also assessed predicted noise levels and offered solutions.

Mr Demedio is hoping to get the development approved in the next couple of months and plans on starting construction as soon as it is approved.

Using local builders, he expects the construction to take six to eight months with an aim for it be all completed by this time next year.