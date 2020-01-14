First for Rocky’s popular Country Carnival

HITTING OUT: Dawson Valley Taipans player Matt Lelacheur in action at last year’s Country Carnival.

CRICKET: A women’s competition will be introduced to the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival this year.

Organisers are hoping the inaugural women’s event will attract at least four teams.

They will join the 36 men’s teams that will compete in the popular three-day carnival, hosted by the Rockhampton Cricket Association.

It has been running since the 1950s and has become a local sporting tradition.

Carnival organiser Craig Wilkes said 16 teams would compete on turf wickets and 20 on concrete at venues in Rockhampton, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast on January 25-27.

All turf teams and the top two concrete divisions play 40-over games, while the remaining concrete teams play 25 overs.

Prizes are awarded to the winning teams, as well as the highest run maker and wicket taker in each division.

Wilkes is in his first year as organiser but was previously involved as a player.

He said the carnival offered something for everyone.

“It’s a good fun weekend and you can play some serious cricket or in a division where it’s more social,” he said.

“It’s a great weekend and we have teams that have been coming for 30 or 40 years.

“This year we’re running a women’s competition for the first time and hopefully that provides a springboard to something more permanent.”

Convenor Kate Edwards said the women’s competition was designed to get more females involved in cricket in Central Queensland.

She expects a number of locals to be involved, as well as players from Mackay and the Central Highlands.

Games will be played in a Super 8s format, with 16 six-ball overs per innings.

Each team will be broken into four batting pairs, with each pair facing four overs regardless of whether or not wickets are taken.

The women’s games will be played on concrete pitches at Victoria Park.

Nominations are still open and the entry fee is $80 a team.

Contact Kate Edwards on 0434 950 746 or email pelling35@hotmail.com.