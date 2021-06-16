Menu
Callide Power Station.
First generator switched back on after explosion

Timothy Cox
16th Jun 2021 7:28 PM
Unit B1 at Callide Power Station was turned back on Wednesday afternoon.

After the explosion and fire at the power station in May, the generator was expected to be operational by June 8, then June 11, then June 15.

CS Energy forecasts that Unit B2 will be running by June 20, and Unit C3 by July 2.

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said: “After a tremendous effort involving more than 300 employees and contractors, at 4.30pm, Unit B1 was turned back on and is now flowing reliable and firmed energy into the grid.

“This is an important first step in Callide Power Station’s recovery.

“Over the next 48 hours, the unit’s output will be safely and gradually ramped up to its full capacity.

“We made it clear from the beginning that the safety of the workforce comes first. We cannot and will not rush turning these units back on.

“The news that unit B1 is back online and operating safely is welcome to all of the workers at Callide and the community that supports them.

"We will continue to progressively bring back online the remaining functional units in a safe way.”

