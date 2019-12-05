First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

Christmas has not yet arrived, but work is well under way in delivering the region's 2020 gift - jobs.

They will be delivered with the multi-million Traveston Commercial Roadside Facility, a "mega servo" development with an estimated $10-30 million price tag.

TFA Project Group director John Rowell said the project was expected to be in service by "late 2020".

Artists’ impression of the finished development.

The station's size will rival that of the now-bypassed Kybong Puma, which employed more than 50 people.

Once open it will boast multiple food outlets (including drive-through service), fuel pumps for cars and trucks, and four recharging points for electric vehicles.

Parking for 188 vehicles will include 129 car spaces, designated areas for cars with trailers, and motorcycles.

B-doubles, buses and bicycles will also be able to stop.

Transport and Main Road's website said the 6.8ha project was headed by Peter O'Keefe, founder of the iconic 1980s-born Matilda Fuel Supplies.

Where the station is going.

The electric charging points will form part of the State Government's Electric Vehicle Superhighway, which will "provide fast-charge locations for drivers of electric vehicles travelling up and down the length of Queensland".

"The State has provided the proponent the ability to develop and operate their facility on the land via a long-term lease arrangement," TMR said.