First home buyer's grant should boost market

Sherele Moody
REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the March quarter dropped 3.7% to $260,000 and Livingstone's price fell 9.7% to $347,500.

THERE are hopes the extended first home buyer's grant will boost Rockhampton property sales over the coming months.

The Queensland Government has extended the $20,000 first home buyer's grant that was due to end on June 30.

The grant will now be available across the state until December 31.

The decision may help the sliding median house prices across Rockhampton and Livingstone.

Fresh REIQ figures show Rockhampton's median house price for the March quarter dropped 3.7% to $260,000 and Livingstone's price fell 9.7% to $347,500.

Rockhampton's quarterly median unit price fell 6.5% to $287,500 but Livingstone's was not recorded because of low turnover.

The median house price for the year for Rockhampton was $270,000, 3.6% lower than a year ago and 10% lower than five years ago when it was $300,000.

The median house price for the year for Livingstone was $362,000, down 3.5% from a year ago and down 4.7% from $380,000 five years ago.

A total of 149 houses and 20 units changed hands across Rockhampton and 71 houses and 17 units sold across Livingstone.

REIQ Rockhampton zone chair Noel Livingston said the region was treading water as it waited for major projects to come online.

"There are still sales there but the prices aren't great," Mr Livingston said.

"There is nothing there that is able to drive the prices up.

"The government has allocated money for projects in Rockhampton and Livingstone which will be helpful down the track."

Mr Livingston said there was a flurry of sales in May as first home buyers feared they would miss the June 30 deadline for the grant but things had since calmed down.

"The grant extension gives a further window for first home buyers to get into the market," he said.

"It's a good incentive and with our pricing structure it gives first home buyers a wonderful opportunity."

Norman Gardens, with a median of $444,000, Frenchville on $330,000 and Gracemere on $263,000 were the region's top performing suburbs for the March quarter.

They were also the suburbs with the highest number of house sales.

Mr Livingstone said rentals were struggling as the region's vacancy rate hit 8.6%.

Suburbs to watch

NORMAN GARDENS

Size: About 13sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 65.1% of homes owner-occupied.

FRENCHVILLE

Size: About 9sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.4% of homes owner-occupied.

GRACEMERE

Size: About 70sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 64% of homes owner-occupied.

THE RANGE

Size: About 3sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 66.6% of homes owner-occupied.

LAMMERMOOR

Size: About 5sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-2400 a month.

Ownership: 69.1% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data

