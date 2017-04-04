FIRST PHOTOS: Fitzroy River creeps into homes of Rocky families

Tameeka Kanak with her children Dahnelle, 8, and Mahtaya, 5, brace for their first Rockhampton flood as waters start to encroach on their Quay St home.Photo Amber Hooker / The Morning Bulletin

"EXCITED and scared rolled into one."

Tameeka Kanak and her children Dahnelle, 8, and Mahtaya, 5, are bracing for their first Rockhampton flood as the Fitzroy River starts to encroach on their Quay St home.

Having only made the move back home from Brisbane 12 months ago, Tameeka said she didn't know what to expect.

Though she grew up in the notoriously flood-ravaged Rockhampton suburb, she had avoided past disasters.

With two children home for the school holidays and the power cut off yesterday, Tameeka said her family had banded together and provided her with a generator to see out the disaster.

"I'm feeling a bit stressed and worried about the height when it comes up," she said.

"They say it could come up to our sixth or seventh step."

Depot Hill became the focus for onlookers and media this morning as the flood-prone streets started to show signs of what's to come.

The Fitzroy Hotel "Floatel" is already looking to live up to its name and water is rising from the drains on the corners of many streets.

Rockhampton Regional Council workers were out taking measurements of the flood levels, with an expected 9m peak on Wednesday.

Furniture has been raised and fastened to rooftops and ceilings of lower storeys.

While Tameeka's children were happy to jump around in the pooling water at the front of the house, young Dahnelle said he wouldn't be so game once the water starts to rise.

"I feel scared, I'm scared of a crocodile," he said.