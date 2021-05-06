First look at Game of Thrones prequel

Game of Thrones: The Best Scenes EVER

The Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has unveiled its first official photos.

The highly anticipated series is set 300 years before the events that took place in Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the "Dance of the Dragons."

One of the pictures gives fans a first look at Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Emma D'Arcy and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Crown star, Matt Smith.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragonpic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

Both characters feature the same platinum blonde hair that fans will know from their descendant, the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The photos feature Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower alongside Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, while another shows Steve Toussaint, as Corlys Velaryon.

Paddy Considine, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel also star.

In a statement to mark the release of the photos, HBO described the new (old) generation of Targaryens this way. Rhaenyra Targaryen, the network described as, "The king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man."

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.

Daemon Targaryen: "The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

A second photo shows Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent Hightower.

Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.

Otto is the Hand of the King to the current ruler of Westeros, King Viserys Targaryen.

"Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm," according to HBO's character description.

"As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne."

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.

Alicent is described by HBO as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms." She was raised in the Red Keep, in King's Landing, "close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

The final image shows Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys of House Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.

Corlys and his family are from a "Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen," said HBO. "As 'The Sea Snake,' the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world."

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022.

It comes as Game of Thrones celebrated its 10th anniversary which was marked in Australia by a slew of GoT content - including a reunion featuring the cast - on Foxtel.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Foxtel in Australia in 2022.

Originally published as First look at Game of Thrones prequel