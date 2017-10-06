First look at latest plans for Kershaw Gardens revamp

Irrigation and footings for the buildings and water play areas are currently being installed, with many of the play features being erected from late November. ?

BY May 2018 Rockhampton will have two Fitzroy Rivers flowing through the town.

A smaller, man-made Fitzroy River is now under construction at the Rockhampton Kershaw Gardens as a part of the $5 million redevelopment.

The redevelopment comes after the area was devastated by Tropical Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Works have progressively been carried out to not only restore the site to its former glory, but to make it an attraction for locals and visitors.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne today joined Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and councillors to inspect the progress of works in the central precinct, set to become a nature themed, recreational space.

Mayor Strelow praised the State Government's $5 million 'Building our Regions' contribution for making the city's "ultimate backyard” affordable for the community.

"So much creativity and imagination has been put into realising the vision for Kershaw Gardens, and with the remediation of this area now behind us, we can now look forward to seeing Kershaw's new beginning come to life,” Cr Strelow said.

"The State Government's $5 million contribution has helped us build a real centrepiece for Rockhampton.”

Mayor Strelow said the real show stopper would be a wet play area representing the Fitzroy River for families to paddle and play.

"One of our very own Parks officers created the idea of a 200mm deep meandering water course that represents the flow of the water through the Fitzroy River from Riverslea out to the sea,” Cr Strelow said.

"It also comes complete with its very own barrage.”

EXCITING ELEMENTS INCLUDE:

1) Fitzroy River water course

2) The monorail

3) Double flying fox

4) Swings

5) Timber play towers

6) Stone block maze

7) Shaded picnic shelters

8) New public amenities

9) Free Wi-Fi

L-R Bill Byrne (Member for Rockhampton) and Margaret Strelow (Mayor) at Kershaw Gardens. Chris Ison ROK061017ckershaw2

Irrigation and footings for the buildings and water play areas are currently being installed, with many of the play features being erected from late November.

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was great to be able to see close up the remediation work and the new look of the Kershaw Gardens coming along.

"We all know the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia and the great effort and expense it has taken to return it not only to its former glory, but to actually enhance the gardens,” Mr Byrne said.

"Once completed this will truly not only be a great place to take your family if you are a local, but will also be a big attraction for tourists helping to boost our local economy.”

The redevelopment of the central precinct is anticipated to be completed in May 2018.