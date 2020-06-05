First look at major CBD intersection upgrade

Michelle Landry and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the new East and Derby Sts roundabout

Traffic is again flowing at the improved East and Derby street intersection in the Rockhampton CBD, which now features a single lane roundabout.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was proud to see another project delivered through the Black Spot program funding.

“The intersection at East and Derby is one I know a lot of people and businesses will be glad to see made safer,” Ms Landry said.

“The Black Spot Program continues to be a wonderful initiative by the Federal Government because safer roads mean safer communities but most importantly it continues to make an important contribution to reducing the road toll.”

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the finished project came at a welcome time.

“This is yet another intersection that we have corrected, thanks to the Federal Government’s Blackspot program,” Cr Strelow said.

“We talk a lot about safety at Council, but we are incredibly grateful for any opportunity to make the roads in our region safer.

“This intersection has been closed for some time now, which I know has impacted how people move around our CBD.

“Before we even began the work we took the opportunity to complete extensive stormwater and drainage upgrades underground.

“While these upgrades might not be visible, the improvements to our stormwater network will certainly make a difference.

“It is wonderful to see traffic moving through this intersection once again, and the timing is perfect now that businesses are re-opening and returning to normal trade.”