First look at Museum of Art restaurant as lease tenders open

Hopeful business operators for the new restaurant at the Rockhampton Museum of Art will put their best foot forward this month in a bid to secure the exclusive space.

Tenders for the lease of the restaurant and cafe space went live on Tuesday, with Rockhampton Regional Council partnering with Knight Frank Rockhampton in its search for an operator.

The tenders are due to close on June 30 and will be awarded late July to early August.

The outside area in the garden areas of Customs House.

The lease is for part of the ground level restaurant and bar area within the new gallery on Quay Street.

The space has a commercial kitchen, service area, indoor air-conditioned dining space opening to the Long Gallery in the museum and outside near Customs House.

The Rockhampton Museum of Art is a three-storey structure with a 4,700 sqm footprint that overlooks the Fitzroy River next to the iconic Customs House and will be connected to East Street via new walkways.

The successful tenderer will be required to offer a high-quality food and beverage outlet that will complement the museum and its exhibitions and programs.

Knight Frank Rockhampton’s Jonathon Offord said the lease was a unique opportunity due to its position, allowing access from the East Street mall, Quay Street and also the Museum of Art itself.

“There is also a huge potential for the successful applicant to benefit from internal programming and workshops within the Museum of Art as well as the day to day visitors,” he said.

Part of the selection process has a preference towards a local Rockhampton region based operator.

Mr Offord said there had already been a strong early response and expected to present a good selection of options to council for consideration.

“We have already been approached by some local operators that had heard the tender was about to open,” Mr Offord said.

“We have also been in contact with a number of other local operators to inform them of the opportunity.”

The restaurant can be accessed by Quay Street and Quay Lane and it can be opened outside of the museum opening hours.

The successful tender will be selected under the following weighting:

Lease price: 38 per cent

Term of lease, business plan, fit out plans: 25 per cent

Trading experience, references, financial: 25 per cent

Local preference: 12 per cent

The Rockhampton Museum of Art will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, and it is expected the restaurant’s opening hours will suit this.

The museum is due to be open by early 2022 and the restaurant is able to be open earlier.

The restaurant opening date is up to the successful tenderer’s discretion.

To enquire about the lease phone:

Pat O’Driscoll: 0418 792 571

Jonathon Offord: 0488 270 174