First look at Pam Anderson's racy photo shoot

FORMER Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson is used to turning up the heat but dubbed the Gold Coast one "hot" place before a racy magazine shoot on a boat yesterday.

The former Playboy cover favourite turned activist took to Twitter yesterday to share her love for the city after spending Tuesday on Main Beach shooting an Ultra Tune TV ad.

"Yesterday was hot on #thegoldcoast - what a beautiful part of the world," she wrote to her fans.

Dressed in a sleek black, full-body wetsuit she spent Tuesday on the Ultra Tune set alongside ex-AFL star turned Aussie larrikin Warwick Capper and Ultra Tune's infamous bikini model 'Rubber Girls', who typically feature in the ads.

Yesterday she spent the morning doing a MAXIM magazine shoot in a swimsuit showing off her stunning figure on board a luxury yacht before walking near Marina Mirage boutique shopping centre.

Pamela Anderson on board a boat on the Gold Coast yesterday after a shoot for Maxim magazine. Ms Anderson is being hosted on the Gold Coast by Australian roadside assist and car repair giant Ultra Tune to star in its latest TV ad. Picture: Nathan Richter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote back to Ms Anderson after she pleaded for the Australian Government to provide more assistance for jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Ms Anderson has been a longtime support of Assange and a speech she had been invited to give in Parliament - sighted by The Australian - said of Assange's plight: "Every moment he is in there, he is in danger."

Mr Morrison's letter of response said he must respect the British judicial system where Ms Assange is incarcerated as he fights a US bid to extradite him. The US is trying to extradite him on espionage charges that could see him sentenced for up to 175 years in the US, The Australian has reported.