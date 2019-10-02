First look at the Amazing Race Australia

From couples locked in tense arguments, to frustratingly slow taxi drivers, the first taste of Amazing Race Australia 2019 looks far from a walk in the park.

Battling against the clock in bizarre, gruelling challenges across three continents, 11 carefully selected teams of two will put their relationships to the test in an effort to take home the $250,000 prize.

As the promo teases: "It's no holiday".

The diverse cast looks to include married couples, close friends, colleagues and even two Missionaries of God's Love Sisters - who boast that they have the advantage of "the big fella on their side" while competing in the race.

Elsewhere in the promo, a young couple confess they'll "lie, cheat and do anything" to win the cash prize, while another team faces an ill-tempered camel.

On two occasions, teams tackle the all-familiar Amazing Race obstacle of slow taxi drivers, doing their best to politely urge their driver to speed up without losing their cool.

As shared by the show's official profile on Instagram on Monday, the program will be hosted by NRL star Beau Ryan.

"I'm really pumped to be hosting one of the biggest franchises on Australian TV. I jumped at the chance to combine two of my favourite things, people and travel. I can't wait to get started. May the best team win," Ryan told Mumbrella.

Announced in June, is the return of the hit reality series after a five-year hiatus.

The Amazing Race once aired on Channel 7, wrapping up after season three's Australia v New Zealand race in 2014, with Melbourne nurses Daniel Little and Ryan Thomas pocketing the cash.

The Amazing Race Australia is coming soon to 10.