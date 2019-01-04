Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

FIRST LOOK: Inside Costco's giant new Bundamba warehouse

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Jan 2019 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first photographs from inside the mammoth Costco warehouse at Bundamba have been released to the QT. 

Images reveal towering shelving, an open floorplan and 24 fuel bowsers.

With little stock inside the warehouse and contractors finishing the 825-space carpark, the sheer size of the 13,750 sqm facility is magnified.

A firm date on the opening of the long-awaited store is likely to be revealed next week.

About 300 people will start work at the warehouse.

Costco sent shoppers' Christmas plans into chaos last year when it delayed the scheduled November 29 opening of the bulk-goods store.

In an email to members, Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said a delay in roadworks had pushed back the opening date.

A Costco spokeswoman said weather contributed to the delay.

"It is really unfortunate, it was a lot to do with the rain, it caused the roadwork around the warehouse to be delayed," she said. "It's a safety issue.

"The guys doing the roadworks can't make the specified date. November 29 was the latest time in the year we could open so we have had to delay to the new year."

The fuel station and cheap goods on offer are expected to drive down prices across the area when the warehouse opens.

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm.

Costco offers two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

costco costco bundamba costco ipswich editors picks ipswich business
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    News They have pledged to contribute on a 2:1 basis

    Marine survey Great Keppel Island power cable commences

    premium_icon Marine survey Great Keppel Island power cable commences

    News The works are set to look at the sea floor to pave the way for power

    LNP blames Shorten for different party's mining policy

    premium_icon LNP blames Shorten for different party's mining policy

    Rural Has the LNP revealed their own version of 'Mediscare'?

    'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    premium_icon 'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    Business New events have boosted what would normally be a quiet time

    Local Partners