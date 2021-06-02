The Callide Power Station explosion was so powerful, a 300-kilogram chunk of shrapnel was later found lodged in the roof.

The Callide Power Station explosion was so powerful, a 300-kilogram chunk of shrapnel was later found lodged in the roof.

A 300-kilogram chunk of shrapnel was found lodged in the roof of the Callide Power Station following the major explosion.

It comes as operator CS Energy, a state-owned entity, released a photo of the damage the major incident caused.

CS Energy chief executive Andrew Bills said the photo underscored the efforts of the first responders who ensured everyone evacuated the site safely.

He said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the incident.

"We need to undertake a thorough and comprehensive investigation working with all authorities and regulators to determine the cause of this incident," Mr Bills said.

"There will be multiple stakeholders investing what has occurred at Callide and we need to ensure it is a coordinated, comprehensive and independent process."

Inside the C4 unit at the Callide Power Station.

Nearly half a million homes and business across the state and down into NSW lost power on May 25 after a generator unit at Callide Power Station near Biloela caught fire and exploded.

The incident caused 3100MW of energy to be wiped off the grid.

CFMMEU Mining and Energy Vice President Shane Brunker, who toured the site on Friday, said there was a 300kg chunk of shrapnel lodged in the roof of the building.

"You can see there's been a catastrophic failure of equipment which has led to an explosion of some sort," he said.

CS Energy had already confirmed the impacted C4 unit would be rebuilt and reopened in 12 months.

Unit B1 was expected to return to service on 11 June and B2 on 21 June.

Originally published as FIRST LOOK: Inside devastated Callide power station