First look inside new Pillow Talk Rockhampton

Melanie Plane
| 10th Apr 2017 2:58 PM
UP AND RUNNING: Pillow Talk Red Hill staff member Renee Wales and Assistant Manager Sue Hagedorn love the new location.
UP AND RUNNING: Pillow Talk Red Hill staff member Renee Wales and Assistant Manager Sue Hagedorn love the new location. Melanie Plane

HUNDREDS of eager and curious customers passed through the doors of the Pillow Talk Red Hill store over the weekend as the national retailer revealed it's new Rockhampton home.

After closing their main Stockland Rockhampton store two weeks ago, Pillow Talk reopened at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Saturday morning and their new location is proving a great success.

Pillow Talk Red Hill assistant manager Sue Hagedorn said customers were loving the new easily-accessible location and layout.

"We opened 9am Saturday the first day of trade was fantastic,” Ms Hagedorn said.

"We had the radio station here, the BMX club had a sausage sizzle, we had give-aways and a $500 gift card was won. A lady has won that and she is really excited, she's going to be back to spend that.

"We have had a constant flow of customers through since with lots of good vibes and positive feedback, people have been excitedly waiting for the shop to open and have come out, had a look and said they really love it.

"Customers can park straight out the front and walk in and we can help them carry heavy items to their cars.”

With the Red Hill store up and running, attention has turned to the new Pillow Talk HOME store which opens at Stockland, in the former RT Edwards space, tomorrow.

