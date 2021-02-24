FIRST LOOK: New and improved boat ramp now open

Corbett’s Landing boat ramp is now new, improved, and ready for use.

The upgrade was part of the State Government’s four-year, $50 billion Queensland infrastructure guarantee.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said boaties could now make the most of the new two-lane ramp, about 35 km north of Yeppoon on the western bank of Water Park Creek.

“We’re upgrading the Bruce Highway, we’ve got funding locked in for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and now keen fishers have easier access to Corio Bay,” she said.

Corio Bay was part of the no-commercial-netting area proclaimed in 2015.

Ms Lauga said the government awarded the Corbett’s Landing contract upgrade to Queensland-based Australian Marine and Civil, which would now turn its attention to the Thompson Point boat ramp, which is expected to be complete within coming months.

“These combined projects have supported 11 jobs,” she said.

“It’s great to see works powering ahead, supporting jobs and our region’s tourism industry into the future with access to some of Queensland’s best waterways.”