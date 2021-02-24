Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The upgraded Corbett's Landing boat ramp.
The upgraded Corbett's Landing boat ramp.
News

FIRST LOOK: New and improved boat ramp now open

Timothy Cox
24th Feb 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Corbett’s Landing boat ramp is now new, improved, and ready for use.

The upgrade was part of the State Government’s four-year, $50 billion Queensland infrastructure guarantee.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said boaties could now make the most of the new two-lane ramp, about 35 km north of Yeppoon on the western bank of Water Park Creek.

“We’re upgrading the Bruce Highway, we’ve got funding locked in for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and now keen fishers have easier access to Corio Bay,” she said.

Corio Bay was part of the no-commercial-netting area proclaimed in 2015.

Ms Lauga said the government awarded the Corbett’s Landing contract upgrade to Queensland-based Australian Marine and Civil, which would now turn its attention to the Thompson Point boat ramp, which is expected to be complete within coming months.

“These combined projects have supported 11 jobs,” she said.

“It’s great to see works powering ahead, supporting jobs and our region’s tourism industry into the future with access to some of Queensland’s best waterways.”

boat ramp corbett's landing corio bay fishing keppel mp brittany lauga
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How families can help reduce drug dependence stigma

        Premium Content How families can help reduce drug dependence stigma

        News Speakers at the meeting encouraged “family inclusive practice”.

        Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Premium Content Major NAIF changes to boost economy and jobs in CQ

        Politics The fund as been criticised in the past for its tardiness in ‘releasing’ money.

        Nervous driver was visibly shaking when pulled over

        Premium Content Nervous driver was visibly shaking when pulled over

        Crime Weaving in and out of traffic drew attention of police to a motorist who was...

        Plans underway for reopening of the Heritage Village

        Premium Content Plans underway for reopening of the Heritage Village

        News Initial works will include car park upgrades, new signage, entrance improvements...