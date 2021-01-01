FIRST LOOK: The potential new home for Yeppoon Show

The land at Stanley Ave/Millroy Dr earmarked as a potential new home for the Yeppoon showgrounds. Source: Ecosure report.

This is the parcel of land the Yeppoon Show Society has earmarked for its new showgrounds.

The show society tasked one of Australia’s largest fully-certified environmental consultancies, Ecosure, to prepare a flora and fauna assessment report for the 10-hectare site at Stanley Ave/Millroy Dr, Barmaryee.

The land is close to the Yeppoon Turf Club’s Keppel Park racecourse.

According to Ecosure’s report, much of the lot which has been identified as a potential site for a new showgrounds is occupied by remnant eucalyptus woodland, with a narrow area cleared in the middle for a power line.

The report states that a “desktop search” identified a locally significant biodiversity corridor which runs through the lot (see image below).

The recommended corridor location - LSC corridor (red); recommended corridor (purple). Source: Ecosure report.

The report adds: “This is protected under the LSC (Livingstone Shire Council) planning scheme.”

Ecosure’s senior botanist Geoffrey Sinclair and graduate environmental scientist Colin Rainbird met with the council in early November to discuss any environmental conditions Livingstone had in relation to the project prior to construction.

The council stipulated the project required detailed fauna and flora data, as well as a fauna corridor to be maintained within the proposed development site, to meet planning scheme requirements.

Council officers also expressed concern about the possibility of the glossy black cockatoo (northern) inhabiting the area, as nearby sightings existed in adjacent areas.

At Livingstone’s December council meeting, deputy mayor Adam Belot called on the council to help the Yeppoon Show Society make the transition from its current Park St, Yeppoon headquarters, a reality “in the soonest possible timeframe”.

Cr Nigel Hutton said particularly in relation to the corridor, he was not comfortable making a decision without more information provided by the council’s officers.

Acting CEO Brett Bacon said deferring the matters to a briefing session would be the best way for councillors to get all of the information required.

Councillors voted in support of that course of action and a report is due to be presented at an upcoming council briefing session.

