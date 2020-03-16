Menu
Bundaberg's Jazzman Melling competes at last year’s 47th Battalion. This year’s event won’t be held.
Sport

First major sporting event cancelled in Bundy due to coronavirus

Shane Jones
shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
16th Mar 2020 3:07 PM
LEAGUE: The 50th anniversary of the 47th Battalion will not be held this year because of the coronavirus.

The event this year for men's and women's open was scheduled to be held in Bundaberg during the May long weekend but the announcement was made today that it won't be held.

The tournament sees men and women in the towns of the Queensland Rugby League central division take on each other to be the best.

Bundy last won the event in 2013 but it won't get the chance to host or win it this year.

"With the competitions and trials for each town or city expected to be heavily impacted through the coronavirus we've made the early call," QRL central division chairman Rob Crow said.

"It's the only representative carnival cancelled at this stage."

Crow and the QRL central division was in a meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss what would happen to all grassroots competitions in this state, including the Bundaberg Rugby League and the Northern Districts Rugby League.

A decision on the future is expected to happen tomorrow.

Crow said the decision would come directly from the QRL and what it decided today.

