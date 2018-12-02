Menu
Instagram image from the engagement party of Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood at Pop Up Patch in Melbourne. Picture: Instagram
TV

First pics of Bachelor couple’s wedding

by Bek Day
2nd Dec 2018 12:06 PM

From the moment she stepped out of the limo and taught us how to pronounce her name ("like parmigiana", she instructed), Snezana Markoski was the only one for Bachelor Sam Wood.

After welcoming Australia's first Bachelor offspring, baby Willow, last October, the pair tied the knot in a stunning Byron Bay ceremony on Thursday.

Draped in Pallas Couture, Snezana was breathtaking as she married a dapper Sam, the 28 By Sam Wood founder wearing a suit by Bespoke Of Melbourne.

Taking place at the iconic Fig Tree restaurant in Byron's lush hinterland, the wedding was a much more low-key event than the Italian wedding the reality TV couple originally had their sights on.

The moment Sam Wood proposed to Snezana Markoski. Picture: Instagram.
Before falling pregnant with Willow, Snezana and Sam even got as far as paying the deposit on their lavish European wedding, only to discover afterwards that they were expecting, and would need to postpone the nuptials.

 

 

Instagram image from the engagement party of Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood at Pop Up Patch in Melbourne. Picture: Instagram
"It was funny, we were literally about to pay our deposit on a place in Italy, on the Amalfi coast, and said, 'We bet when we do this, you'll fall pregnant' and we paid the deposit," Wood told Who.

"We lost the deposit and it's now a very good story - an expensive good story!"

The former Bachelor shared his own snap of the wedding day on Instagram, and holy Osher Gunsberg these two make a good-looking married couple.

 

 

Just when your faith in The Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills were waning (Sophie Monk and the Honey Badger haven't exactly been good for business), these two go and look at each other like this.

Swoon.

This story originally appeared on Whimn and was republished with permission.

The couple had their sights set on an overseas wedding, but settled for a low-key affair in Byron Bay. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
