First responders to murder scene “should be honoured”

Police stand guard outside the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

Police stand guard outside the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

Police and other emergency service workers who rapidly responded to calls for assistance at the home of a domestic violence incident in Rockhampton on Tuesday evening should be honoured, the Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga said today.

The victim’s family released a public statement on Thursday, thanking the community and especially first responders, for their support.

Ms Gilliland died in the most horrific circumstances in what police, paramedics and hospital emergency staff said was one of the worst incidences they had seen.

“Police, paramedics and hospital staff responded rapidly to this incident and did their best to save Karen’s life while her children watched,” Ms Lauga said.

“Emergency crews fought to save her but she was too badly injured.

“Police also chased and apprehended the suspect in pitch black darkness with no knowledge of whether the suspect was carrying a weapon”

Police said the murder scene was among the worst they’ve seen and Karen’s children had been left to carry the images of their mother’s brutal slaying.

“Our first responders are true heroes and for that they should be honoured publicly with bravery awards”

“We expect police and other emergency workers to go out and face these types of issues on their watch, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact they are just men and women like us.

“It was traumatic, and I’d like to thank them for keeping our community safe and for their heroic deeds that night.”

Ms Lauga is hosting candlelit vigil for Mrs Gilliland this Sunday at sunset (5.23pm).

Join her at https://www.facebook.com/events/307744623598163/