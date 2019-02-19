Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RODEO UNDER 8 PODDY RIDING: Mav Everingham.
RODEO UNDER 8 PODDY RIDING: Mav Everingham. Jann Houley
Sport

First round of 2019 Top and Young Guns gains record numbers

Steph Allen
by
19th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: The first round of the newly combined Young Guns and Top Guns 2019 series kicked off on the weekend, with more than 1000 spectators turning out to enjoy all the thrills and spills.

There were record entry numbers, with over 20 nominations.

"It was a great night had by all,” Great Western Hotel manager Dennis Cox said.

"It was great to see the return of the barrel racing.

"A highlight was the working dogs entertainment. The bull riding was also popular but there were no scores in the Open Bull ride.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Taking out first place in the Open Barrel was Ashleigh Raynor, who beat runner-up Karly Morgan by a "very close” 0.08 seconds.

In the Rocky's Own Transport Rookie Bull Ride, Jackson Gray nabbed first place - at 77 points - from last year's Youth Bull Riders World Champion Macaulie Leather who scored 72.

"Jackson was a stand-out in the Rookie Bull. There was a terrific effort there,” Cox said.

"Macaulie was great but was just beaten. He had a good ride though and stayed on board.

"He has a fantastic family and so many within bull riding, which is great for the sport.”

In the Rookie Barrel Race, Keeley Sibson came first with 14.101 seconds, followed by Samantha Locock with 14.353 and Payten Sibson with 14.445.

Logan Beak took first place with 69 points in the Under-19 Bull Riding and Brock Ivey second with 65.

In the Under-15 Junior Bull, Clayton Carlson came first with 71 points, followed by Jake Winston with 66 and Cody Hopkins in third place on 62.

Heath Bayles and Cooper Snowden placed in the Under-13 Senior Riding, scoring 69 and 63 points respectively.

After a successful first round, Cox expected round two on March 23 to be another great night.

"It's the breeding ground for future champions,” he said.

"We've had top riders come from Rocky and go on to junior world titles and represent in the PBR as well.

"It's great to see these young riders starting their career.”

rodeo the great western hotel top guns young guns
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: NRL history made as first female ref appointed

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: NRL history made as first female ref appointed

    Rugby League For the first time in rugby league history a female - Queenslander Belinda Sleeman -will referee an NRL game

    Mum shares emotional journey of surrogacy after 17 years

    premium_icon Mum shares emotional journey of surrogacy after 17 years

    Parenting The twins started school this year and turn five next week

    Yeppoon softballer realises his dream goal

    premium_icon Yeppoon softballer realises his dream goal

    Softball and Baseball Pierce Nugernt-Moss: 'It will be an amazing opportunity'