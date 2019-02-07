First Speedway event of the year showcases female talent

WOMEN IN SPEEDWAY: Samantha Lowther will be competing in the Super Stocker division this weekend.

SPEEDWAY: Samantha Lowther is eager to follow in her family's tracks as she competes in this weekend's Modlites Cowboy Cup Round 6, along with 68 other drivers.

From sitting in the spectator seat and watching her father and her younger sister Shenaya race, to racing a Super Stocker, Lowther is revving up for a long racing career.

One that she hopes will one-day put her on a national stage.

”I will stick with it for a while,” Lowther said.

"I want to be like dad and see if I get the achievements he got.

"He's done it all and puts 100 per cent in. He puts a lot of money into it and loves it.”

Saturday's event will be one of the more inclusive speedway events in some time, with at least one female driver in nearly every division.

"It's good seeing females getting out there and enjoying the fun as well,” Lowther said.

"We need more chicks out there and more men too. It's awesome racing against them.

"My last race was in Bundaberg. I went alright. I got out there and took it easy, hit the wall once and spun around so that was fun.

"Love the adrenaline.”

Rockhampton Saloon Car Club secretary Alana Richardson will race in the Street Stocks division alongside Caroline Storer.

"We're getting more and more female drivers every meeting so it's great,” she said.

"We have quite a few in the junior sedans class.

"This weekend our showcase is Modlites. They don't race here regularly and it's been a year since they raced here.

"There will be two or three females in that class too.”

Super Stockers is also on the rise, with 17 drivers racing in the local class this weekend.

"They don't get to race anywhere else but here in Rocky and occasionally Bundaberg. It's something we're proud of,” Richardson said.

Modlites Cowboy Cup Round 6

When: Saturday February 9. Gates open 4pm. Racint starts at 5pm.

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Cost: Adults $25, students $20, children 5-15 years $10, children under 5 free. Family pass (2 adults and 4 children up to 15 years) $60.

Support program includes Juniors, Street Stocks, Super Stockers, Production Sedans.