Guests of Pradella Property Ventures inspect the new summer house at the upcoming $71 million Seachange retirement in Harristown.
Guests of Pradella Property Ventures inspect the new summer house at the upcoming $71 million Seachange retirement in Harristown. DK Photography
First stage of $71 million retirement resort opens

Tom Gillespie
by
6th Nov 2018 5:01 AM
PRADELLA Property Ventures has celebrated the opening of the first stages of its $71 million retirement resort, dubbed the Hamptons in Harristown.

Toowoomba Regional Council's Chris Tait opened the massive summer house at Seachange Toowoomba during a special event on Thursday night.

The summer house, a Hamptons-style space for future residents to entertain visitors and families, was built by Hutchinson Builders' Toowoomba crew.

Pradella also unveiled the first four houses that were built by Toowoomba contractor Nick Ruhle Homes.

 

Marketing director Alex McMahon said it was an important milestone for the project.

"We've completed all the main boulevard work and we sold one of the homes straight after the event," he said.

"The first four homes are now completed and they showcase the four different colour alternatives.

"The quality for which we've delivered can be put down to the time that we put into design and the engagement with Hutchinson. It was so well received.

"We've contracted Nick Ruhle Homes again for another four houses based on the high standard of finish."

Mr McMahon said the work Hutchinson Builders did on the summer house was so impressive, Pradella asked the company to complete another job.

"We've just signed the contract for Hutchinson Builders to build our country club in Coomera, on the proviso that the Toowoomba crew would be looking after that build," he said.

Toowoomba Chronicle

