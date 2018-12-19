Menu
WISHLIST: The reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns was one of Rockhampton Regional Council's election priorities.
Council News

First steps taken to re-open major Mount Morgan attraction

Michelle Gately
by
19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
Rockhampton Regional Council is in early discussions with the State Government to potentially take over the site of the former site of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns tourist attraction.

The attraction has been closed since 2011, but Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow says the caverns have the potential to be one of the biggest draw cards for tourists if they can be reopened safely.

The State Government previously said safety issues at the site were so severe that remotely controlled drones had to be used to conduct assessments.

RARE ATTRACTION: The Fireclay Caverns at Mount Morgan has given visitors an amazing experience as they can see dinosaur footprints on the ceiling.
Cr Strelow has always maintained safety is paramount, but said the latest report seen by Council, which used drone investigations, showed the situation was much more positive than the original desktop assessment referred to by the Minister.

"We've had productive meetings with the State Government with strong support from the Minister and an understanding that we would like to take control over the site if there is a way to safely reopen the Caves,” she said.

"Council has been granted access to the site and geotechnical engineers will be going on site early next month see what is needed to make the Caverns accessible.

MIRANI SUPPORT: All four Mirani candidates have pledged their support for the reopening of the Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns.
"There are many hoops we know we have to jump through, so it will be at least a twelve month journey ahead of us.

"Our efforts will be hugely supported by the very clear message from the Mount Morgan community that this is a high priority for them.”

