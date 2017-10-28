First 'Stinger' revs out of Rocky dealership

BIG SWITCH: Jamie Burk with his new Kia Stinger, which he picked up yesterday.

BIG SWITCH: Jamie Burk with his new Kia Stinger, which he picked up yesterday. Allan Reinikka ROK271017astinger

DIEHARD Holden fan and self-confessed rev-head Jamie Burk felt the void more than most when his beloved manufacturer decided to close up shop in 2013.

Since 2000, he has owned about six or seven of the manufacturer's performance vehicles, and has had a soft spot for the SS Commodore in particular.

So when he heard about Kia's new Stinger, he began to do his own research and was sold without even viewing the car first.

"Because of the void left in the marketplace because of some of the Australian companies that aren't building cars here any more, they aren't building the car I want any more,” Mr Burk, 53, said at Tropical Kia as he picked up the keys to his new purchase.

"The rear wheel drive, twin turbo six-cylinder, eight-speed auto, just the brakes, the tyres, just the feel of the car. It's a done deal.”

After making its debut at this year's Detroit Motor Show, the sleek curved, hatchback sedan has already garnered attention from sports car enthusiasts.

Kia salesperson Shane Corley told the Morning Bulletin at his Tropical Auto dealership there have already been a couple more sold, but Mr Burk was the first to order.

"You can't order them unless they're a sold car because the supply and demand is quite high,” Mr Corley, 35, said.

"They've designed a V6 twin turbo in the sports car ... buying a sports car like that, Kia honour their seven-year warranty.”

The six-cylinder Stinger is decked out with 3.3 litres, four doors, launch and traction control, eight speed auto, wireless charging, android technology, a 360-degree camera with a camera in the front, under the side mirrors and at the back, and is designed to go from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Kia salesperson Gaven Marsh, 55, says the new car will be built by the same German engineer responsible for the BMW and has "plenty of power”.

"The closer the ratio your gears are, the less you notice them change. You're getting a much smoother power throughout the whole range,” Mr Marsh said.

The Kia Stinger is currently being sold worldwide, and available only through ordering online.