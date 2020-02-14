First store opens at major Yeppoon development

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Reece Plumbing Manager Ross Hazlehurst, Gibb Group National Development Director Matthew Thiselton, and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll were all smiles at the launch.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig, Reece Plumbing Manager Ross Hazlehurst, Gibb Group National Development Director Matthew Thiselton, and Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll were all smiles at the launch.

THE Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre was officially launched on Tuesday paving the way for the next batch of tenants to complete the final stages of the development.

The $33M Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre (Stage 1) is the first of its kind for the region. Its vision is to become the region’s destination retail location for home improvement, hardware and other complementary large format retail businesses.

The master-planned estate has been designed with the capacity to develop a range of large format retail premises, to accommodate the current and future needs of the projected population of the region.

The purpose-built Reece Plumbing Centre at the new Homemaker Centre is the latest addition to its national store network, expanding its range and operations to service the growing population across the region.

Gibb Group confirmed the Homemaker Centre would also include a Hungry Jacks, Fresh Trading Co. and Gus’s Coffee and that is just the beginning with more announcements on tenancies expected soon.

Gibb Group’s National Development director, Matthew Thiselton, said the group was excited to have officially opened its first business in the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre, as well as launching the brand and logo to the community.

“We have been working with Council over a number of years on this site to deliver their vision for a Homemaker Centre in the region,” he said.

“We have been focused on securing a good variety of businesses both national and local within the first stage of the Homemaker Centre, who will be able to support sustainable and long-term jobs in the region.

“Having a variety of both service/food-oriented and large format retailers should increase customer visitation to the Centre and provide businesses with the best opportunity to attract customers to their stores. It is estimated that over 100 new jobs will be created by this initial investment. We are excited by this result for the Livingstone Shire community.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre was an outstanding success story for the local community and residents will no longer have to drive to Rockhampton for homemaker services once the project is fully realised.

“It’s been a great partnership and we couldn’t have done it without the funding support from the State Government who put in $3.11 million dollars that effectively paid for the supporting road and other infrastructure,” Cr Ludwig said.

“The other partnership has been with the Gibb Group who won the tender to acquire all of the lots in Stage 1 and are using their expertise to go out and attract the national businesses that will be part of this important stage of the overall development.

“Together we have transformed the eyesore of the old treatment plant and animal pound into a thriving development opportunity and a job creating asset.

“We’ve been able to rehabilitate the land and will progressively landscape it, to transform the site into a commercial homemaker precinct that will deliver the jobs.

“Council is looking forward to seeing Stage 2 of the development come to fruition.

“When all stages are complete and fully operational, the funds generated from land sales will be able to be reinvested in other community and or operational assets.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre was a significant infrastructure project that the State Government has been pleased to support given the long-term retail and service industry jobs it will generate.

“This project will not only enhance and develop the area’s retail sector, but it will also deliver a significant boost to our economy during the construction phases,” Ms Lauga said.