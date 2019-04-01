First Street Library pops up in Rockhampton estate

LACKING funds or missing your library card?

A Rockhampton estate is making reading accessible to everyone, and your new favourite read may be just around the corner from your home.

Street Library is a small book storage that provides children's, adult's and teen books to the public and Edenbrook Estate is the first in Rockhampton to join the literary craze.

The Edenbrook Park Street Library was officially unveiled on March 17.

Local author Pam Garven did a book reading of her children's photography-illustrated book Winkle Wombat's Secret and the crowd of avid book-lovers were treated to wombat cupcakes and cookies.

Inspired by a trip to Rockhampton Zoo when her adult children were still young, Ms Garven wrote the story and let it sit on the shelf for 28 years.

However, when she realised she didn't need to know how to illustrate and could fill the book with her new skill, photography, she made the leap and had it published in November last year.

"The book has gone really well. I had a photo exhibition where I sold copies. I've sold about 150 copies,” Ms Garven said.

"[Edenbrook Estate manager] Melissa Hitch purchased 30 books from me and gave them out to children.

"It was a lovely day.”

Ms Garven is a music coordinator at Rockhampton Grammar School and a piano teacher who has also written electronic keyboard instruction books which can be purchased from her family's music store, Green Brothers.

Born with a love of everything creative, Ms Garven knows the impact reading has on children's budding creativity.

"Reading is so good for them,” she said.

"You can't underestimate the value of reading in general. It's an escapism and gets kids to use their imagination.

"It's not just for children. It's for adults too.

"It gets them away from technology. It's really good for them emotionally to have that escapism rather than just sitting and watching TV or playing video games.”

Ms Hitch said an Edenbrook resident suggested the idea after coming across a Street Library on the Sunshine Coast.

"I put the idea out on social media and everyone was behind it and excited for it,” Ms Hitch sid.

The Street Library is located at Edenbrook Park, beneath the shade of trees and next to seating.

Ms Hitch said sun lounges will be installed soon to create a reading nook for those passing through, visiting the park or having a family day at the playground with their children.

"It's a free book exchange and is stocked with books. I have extra books in the office I couldn't fit in it so we may do a second Street Library,” she said.

"You grab a book and put another one in or just grab a book and read it. The idea is, put in and take out.

"It's a share system.

"We want to bring the community together. We want people out of their homes, into these open spaces, walking, reading and playing.”