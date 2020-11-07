Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coach Adam Lovett and the Norville State School team that is competing for the first time at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton.
Coach Adam Lovett and the Norville State School team that is competing for the first time at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton.
Sport

First-timers excited to be part of CQ touch carnival

Pam McKay
7th Nov 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Norville State School under-12 girls team scored a good win in their opening game at the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival today.

It is the first time the Bundaberg outfit has been to the carnival and it will likely not be their last, according to coach Adam Lovett.

Photos
View Gallery

“I’d say we’ll definitely be bringing the girls back next year,” Lovett said.

“It’s very good competition here. The last competition we played was a schools competition so this is another step up playing against rep teams and players with a bit more experience.”

A total of 107 boys and girls teams are taking part in the two-day carnival at the Cyril Connell Fields.

They are competing in four age divisions – under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-17.

After their opening 6-1 win against St Peter’s Constellation, Norville were beaten 3-nil by Mackay Thunder.

A total of 107 boys and girls teams are taking part in the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton this weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
A total of 107 boys and girls teams are taking part in the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton this weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

Lovett said there had been limited opportunities for the team to play together this year due to COVID-19 so the Rockhampton carnival was a great opportunity for them to do that.

“It’s also a chance for the girls to learn a lot more about the game of touch and just improve each time they play,” he said.

“That’ve done that from the first game to the second game so hopefully they keep doing that and they just have fun together.

“It’s a great atmosphere, a great carnival and the girls are really enjoying it.”

The action continues this afternoon, with the last round of fixtures at 5.30pm, and resumes at 8am tomorrow.

cyril connell fields norville state school red rooster junior carnival rockhampton touch association touch
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Students get creative to help the Great Barrier Reef

        Council News Yeppoon Reef Guardian students tackle the ongoing issue of littering near Figtree Creek.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        Dollar value added to CQ science-based projects

        Premium Content Dollar value added to CQ science-based projects

        News Round two of a funding initiative has been launched in which local organsisations...

        Three injured in Rockhampton City collision

        Premium Content Three injured in Rockhampton City collision

        News Two people were transported to Rockhampton Hospital.