First to answer Pinefest call

READY TO GO: Caite Hughes with the Yeppoon Lioness Club members.

CAITE Hughes was welcomed last week at the Lioness Club of Yeppoon general meeting, where she was endorsed as the first Yeppoon Tropical Pinefest Ambassador for 2018.

Lioness Leanne Brooks said the Lioness Club of Yeppoon looked forward to supporting Caitie throughout her journey.

"Caitie is raising funds for Central Queensland Indigenous Development, which helped her so much during her high school years,” Ms Brooks said.

"She is looking forward to giving back to the local community she loves so much.”

Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest chairwoman Lou Shipway said the committee began to put the call out to potential ambassador entrants for this year's quest a few weeks ago, asking them to nominate early.

"Caitie has been welcomed to the quest with open arms. Nominating this early will allow her plenty of time to plan her events for her fundraising efforts,” Ms Shipway said.

"We decided to put the call out for this year's Ambassador Quest entrants early to give them plenty of time to organise and plan their events well in advance.

"The Ambassador Quest is always a favourite for both the funds that are raised for local charities and for the opportunity for young people to use the quest as a vehicle for their own personal development.

"The Pinefest Ambassador Quest is also a great link to work within the community.”

Ms Shipway said she was always thrilled to see how beneficial the quest was for the ambassador entrants.

"Throughout the quest it is so lovely to see entrants grow in confidence in themselves.

"They learn to speak publicly, get to network with others, and most of all they meet new friends and gain a better understanding of the fabulous community in which they live, while raising funds for a charity of their choosing.

"Many of our past entrants have also gone on to secure better employment opportunities and further training.

"We are all looking forward to this year's Tropical Pinefest weekend on October 12, 13 and 14, which is bound to be just as spectacular as last year's, and I am sure the committee will once again come up with some fabulous ideas to entertain the whole family.”

This year's Tropical Pinefest theme for the parade and window dressing competition is Pineapple Pirates and the theme for this year's ball is Tropical Nights.

Anyone interested in being involved in the Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador Quest can email Julie Strudwick at pinefestambassador@gmail.com to nominate.