First to last: predicted Cox Plate finish

CAN an international dislodge Winx from her throne in Saturday's Cox Plate?

Chris Vernuccio Godolphin thinks raider Benbatl will throw out the challenge but ultimately fall short of the champion, and predicts where the field will finish from first to last.

1. WINX

Forget what one loudmouth British racing pundit had to say about her, it's not about who Winx is beating but how she's beating them. Not many gallopers can run splits of 10.64sec, 10.66sec and 10.88sec over their final 600m - definitely not in a 2000m race. Her one-length win in the Turnbull Stakes was flattering to the rest of the field because of how slow they ran in the first 800m. There's a reason she's rated the best horse in the world.

Winx takes a look at The Valley as she prepares for Saturday’s Cox Plate. Picture: Getty Images

2. BENBATL

The visitor was outstanding winning the Caulfield Stakes and will likely go to another level, but whether it's enough to beat Winx is arguable. However, unlike most of Winx's rivals here, he can sustain a long run and his best hope of causing an upset is a slow tempo and stealing a break on the great mare.

3. HUMIDOR

He gave Winx a huge scare in last year's Cox Plate, pushing the great mare to within half a length. The blinkers go on, just like they were last year, for what's clearly his target race this campaign.

4. AVILIUS

Unbeaten in four Australian starts under James Cummings, but this run is simply to keep him ticking over until his main goal, the Melbourne Cup.

5. ROSTROPOVICH

Like Avilius, this race is all about fine-tuning his preparations for the Melbourne Cup. Since his arrival in Melbourne two weeks ago, his Cup price has plummeted from $51 into $17, indicating he could be a serious player. The Aidan O'Brien-trained stallion is a last-start winner of the Group 3 Club Stakes over 2414m, and finished second in the Group 1 Irish Derby behind Latrobe.

There will be plenty of interest in Rostropovich. Picture: AAP

6. KINGS WILL DREAM

Unlucky in the Caulfield Cup - his race was done when he knuckled after the start. But he's dropping back from 2400m to 2040m and this wasn't his target.

7. D'ARGENTO

No match for Benbatl and Humidor in the Caulfield Stakes two weeks ago. Needs to prove himself at weight-for-age and 2000m at this level.

8. SAVVY COUP

The Kiwi mare is coming off a Group 1 but the strength of the New Zealand form is the unknown. In her only race in Australia she was beaten 5½ lengths in the ATC Oaks.