Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The first trailer has been released for Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.
The first trailer has been released for Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.
Movies

First trailer for Top Gun sequel drops

by Bronte Coy
19th Jul 2019 7:15 AM

Tom Cruise has delighted fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a surprise appearance to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 57, turned up at the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, telling the crowd: "I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you."

In the trailer for the much-hyped sequel, Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is shown being told by a high-ranking official (played by Ed Harris) that he's "a dinosaur."

 

 

Cruise returns as Maverick.
Cruise returns as Maverick.

Fans of the 1986 original will be thrilled to see that the new instalment appears to stay true to the heart of the story: exhilarating high-flying stunts, bomber jackets, and those iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

 

Plus, the motorbike’s back.
Plus, the motorbike’s back.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, while Only the Brave star Miles Teller joins the cast as Goose's son and Maverick's new protege.

Watch the trailer below:

 

The sneak peek certainly whipped fans into an excited frenzy online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2020 to allow for extra editing on the iconic flight sequences.

 

Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
movies tom cruise top gun top gun 2 top gun sequel

Top Stories

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Residents slam QLD Health, say they have been treated with no respect or dignity

    Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    premium_icon Grandmother's heartbreaking bid to hold on to her grandson

    News Where do you go when even GoFundMe can't help you?

    Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    premium_icon Rocky region's property owners could dodge hefty levy bills

    Politics Government shares plan to address controversial levy changes.

    Old tort twist in Gladstone Ports Corp class action case

    premium_icon Old tort twist in Gladstone Ports Corp class action case

    Crime Twist will impact this and other class actions in Queensland