First trailer for Top Gun sequel drops

Tom Cruise has delighted fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a surprise appearance to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 57, turned up at the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, telling the crowd: "I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you."

In the trailer for the much-hyped sequel, Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is shown being told by a high-ranking official (played by Ed Harris) that he's "a dinosaur."

Cruise returns as Maverick.

Fans of the 1986 original will be thrilled to see that the new instalment appears to stay true to the heart of the story: exhilarating high-flying stunts, bomber jackets, and those iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Plus, the motorbike’s back.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, while Only the Brave star Miles Teller joins the cast as Goose's son and Maverick's new protege.

Watch the trailer below:

The sneak peek certainly whipped fans into an excited frenzy online.

I may have just squealed over the new #topgun trailer pic.twitter.com/tLHaDLm2E3 — Karen (@realityrose) July 18, 2019

As a child, Top Gun made me want to be a pilot. Not out a sense of patriotism, but because I thought making reckless decisions in a jet would be awesome. I. CANT. WAIT. #topgunmaverick — dino (@ThePapaGrande) July 18, 2019

Top Gun 2020 WOW !!!! AHHHH CANT WAIT pic.twitter.com/KRUz42VjAV — Andrew 🦔 (@andrewhdz5) July 18, 2019

If you arent excited for Top Gun Maverick, then I cant help but question your love of movies. pic.twitter.com/08TGJlp2xW — Jack Burton (@mas_critical) July 18, 2019

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2020 to allow for extra editing on the iconic flight sequences.