First victim of tragic double fatal crash identified

Jarllin Anderson, 24, was killed when the ute he was travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree in Upper Yarraman in the Darling Downs.

A TIGHT-KNIT Queensland community is in mourning after a horror crash claimed the lives of two young Kingaroy locals on Tuesday morning.

On just the second day of National Road Safety Week, Jarllin Anderson, 24, and a 23-year-old female friend were killed when the ute they were travelling in collided with a tree.

Emergency services were called to Hunters Rd at Upper Yarraman about 9am, paramedics worked to save Mr Anderson and the woman, but sadly they died at the scene.

A GoFund Me page has been set up for Mr Anderson, to raise money for his funeral and for family from interstate to travel to it.

Friend Jasmin Lea Hobbs, who became "like family" with Mr Anderson after meeting six months ago, said he could brighten any room.

"He was happy, outgoing, I've never seen him on a down moment," Ms Hobbs said.

"You could be in a bad mood, and he would just say something and you'd be brightened."

She said Mr Anderson was a popular bloke in the small Queensland town.

"Kingaroy is such a small community, and Jarllin knew pretty much everybody.

She said Mr Anderson was a meat worker at the local bacon factory, Swickers, and worked on his car during his free time.

The identity of the woman killed has not been confirmed.

A police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances around the crash and reports would be prepared for the Coroner.