Mechanical – Heavy Diesel Fitting student and Glencore first year apprentice Aleisha McCallum contests the Glencore Annual Skills Competition at CQUniversity's Emerald Campus.
Careers

First year apprentices showcase skills to industry leaders

Kristen Booth
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 AM
TWENTY-nine first year apprentices focused on honing their trade skills during the recent annual skills competition at CQUniversity’s Emerald campus.

The competition put the Glencore apprentices’ skills to the test, ranging from fitting and machining, metal fabrication, electrotechnology, hydraulics and first aid over two-and-a-half days.

Heavy auto teacher and Glencore program coordinator Jim Makin said 13 heavy diesel fitting apprentices participated, along with 12 electrical apprentices, three auto electrical and one metal fabrication trade.

“The competition tests what they have learned from when they started their studies at the Glencore Skills Centre at the start of 2020 to date,” he said.

“Glencore hosts the competition yearly, with events also held in New South Wales.”

Apprentices are scored, with points counting towards annual awards including Apprentice of the Year, Electrical Apprentice of the Year, Mechanical Apprentice of the Year and Most Improved.

“It gives the apprentices the opportunity to showcase their work and skills to their employer. More than 20 site representatives attended the event,” Mr Makin said.

CQUniversity Associate Vice President (North Queensland and Hinterland) Professor Pierre Viljoen congratulated the apprentices on their commitment to their trades.

“Glencore’s annual skills competition gives the apprentices the chance to put their skills to the test,” he said.

“CQUniversity Emerald is proud to host the event. The apprentices should be proud of the work they have produced.”

cq apprentice cqu emerald cquniversity glencore training and skills
Central Queensland News

