Fish and chip shop treat hospital patients to special feast

TUCK IN: Elizabeth Allen of Samo's Fish Bar is cooking up a fish and chip lunch tomorrow for the Rockhampton Hospital Acute Geriatric Evaluation Unit. Allan Reinikka ROK191218asamos1

FISH and chips and pizza will be on the menu tomorrow for elderly patients at a Rockhampton hospital licking their lips for a special Christmas feast.

During their regular "reminisce” group, patients from Rockhampton Hospital's Sub Acute Geriatric Evaluation Unit said they would love to have their taste buds treated to fish and chips and pizza.

Samo's Fish Bar and Dominos have come to the rescue by agreeing to serve up the tasty treats.

Manger and store owner of Samo's Fish Bar, Elizabeth Allen, said they were excited to be cooking their signature fish and chips for hospital patients tomorrow.

She said it felt good to know they would be bringing smiles to the patients and making their Christmas that little bit special.

"Everybody wanted Samo's fish and chips, we normally do a lot for the hospital,” she said.

"It's important to give to people in the community, and you do get back what you give.

"There are 15 people up there - that is a lot of people in the ward. They really deserve this.

"We are always happy to serve the community.”

When asked what the secret recipe was behind their succulent battered chips and that crunch in your mouth, Ms Allen said "love”.

Ms Allen has been working at Samo's Fish Bar for the past 14 years, but said the store had been serving their special brand of ocean fare for much longer than that.

"We have had some customers come in saying they remember when they came in 30 years ago,” she said.

"I wish the patients a merry Christmas and I hope they enjoy their lunch.”