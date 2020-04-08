Menu
UNSURE: Samantha Lowther at Glenmore Seafoods.
Fish mongers have no idea what Good Friday will bring

Zara Gilbert
8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
For most seafood shops, Good Friday is one of the busiest days of the year. However this year, with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing continuing to disrupt everyday life, fish mongers have no idea what to expect.

Administrator at Glenmore Seafoods Vicki Bush said business was steady at the weekend but they had no clue what the rest of the week would hold.

“Friday and Saturday were pretty good, but we honestly don’t know what’s going to happen, especially with the social distancing rules that everyone is having to abide by,” she said.

“You would normally think that with all the people home because they haven’t gone away that it would be exceptional, but then again if people are doing when they’re told and staying at home, then it won’t be.”

Nonetheless, Glenmore has plenty of seafood to offer those who are planning on an Easter lunch.

Ms Bush said when it comes to prawns, they have bananas, tigers and endeavours on offer.

As for fish, available options include red jew, hussar, red emperor, coral trout, trevally and more.

