Fish offal is bringing the crocs closer

Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River last year.

Christine Lucan snapped this photo of a croc sunbaking in the Fitzroy River last year.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) is asking Rockhampton residents to stay Crocwise and dispose of fish scraps properly following a reported sighting of a crocodile in the Fitzroy River.

Just after 8am on Sunday January 5, a member of the public reported a three metre croc feasting on a dead shark that had been thrown in the river at the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp.

A DES spokesman said wildlife officers carried out a search but were unable to find the crocodile in the area.

"The officers remained on site to speak with local fishers to remind them of the importance of remaining vigilant, staying Crocwise and not leaving deceased marine life near boat ramps."

"Recent warning signs have been installed and wildlife officers are continuing to monitor the area."

According to the DES, Crocodiles that pose a threat the public, such as the one spotted, are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are asked to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372 and the DES investigates all reports it receives.

The spokesman said that under the QCMP, Rockhampton's Fitzroy River is in 'Zone E' General Management Zone. This means that crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.

As the Fitzroy River is known croc country, people in the area are reminded to stay Crocwise.

Being Crocwise

•Expect crocodiles in the Fitzroy River even if there is no warning sign

•Obey all warning signs - they are there to keep you safe

•Be aware crocs may also be located in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night

•Stay well away from croc traps - that includes fishing and boating

•The smaller the vessel the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks

•Stand back from the water's edge when fishing and don't wade in to retrieve a lure or other fishing equipment

•Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water

•Dispose of food, fish scraps appropriately and never leave bait near water, camp site or boat ramp as this can encourage crocodile activity.

•Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

•Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead

•Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in Croc Country

•Report all croc sightings to DES by calling 1300 130 372.

Further information on being Crocwise is available at: https://environment.des.qld.gov.au/wildlife/livingwith/crocodiles/crocodiles__be_croc_wise.html