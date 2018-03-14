Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lacey and Charley are careful to keep the in-house cats away from the new fish stock.
Lacey and Charley are careful to keep the in-house cats away from the new fish stock. Trish Bowman
News

Fish swimming out the door at coast business

by Trish Bowman
14th Mar 2018 9:53 AM

AFTER much demand from the community, Yeppoon Stockfeeds and Supplies on Tanby Road has taken on a new element to their already extensive stock of fish and they are swimming out the door.

Yeppoon Stockfeed co-owner Shellie said she and husband Kevin only started stocking pet fish just over a week ago and they had already proved so popular the couple were finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

"No one in the area was stocking them and our customers just kept asking if we would stock a range of fish for home aquariums,” Shellie said.

"We also have a full range of fish tanks, starter kits, food and accessories so we have become a one stop shop for all your aquarium needs.

"We have guppies, fantails, goldfish, Chinese fighters, axolotyls, black moor, shuvbunkin and nymphs in stock and they have become so popular we are constantly getting in new stock to keep up with the demand.”

Shellie said the family business continued to hold their standard stockfeed goods and supplies and were always keen to know when there was something their customers require.

"We have a full range of horse and pet supplies as well as wound treatments and specialty lines.

"We carry poly pipe, fittings, troughs, pressure pumps, gen sets and even have a wheat free dog food range on the way.

"If we don't stock what you are after, we encourage people to let us know and we will do what we can to source it for you.”

fish pets tanby rd yeppoon business
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Unit on fire in CQ town, man spotting running from the scene

Unit on fire in CQ town, man spotting running from the scene

Breaking Duplex building well engulfed, preliminary information indicates the fire may have been deliberately lit.

  • 14th Mar 2018 10:51 AM
'Miracle' no one died in high speed, drunken Rocky crash

'Miracle' no one died in high speed, drunken Rocky crash

Crime KEVIN Egretz was knocking back rums, hitting 160kmh when he lost it

Cyclone moves toward Queensland coast

Cyclone moves toward Queensland coast

Weather Tropical Cyclone Linda moves toward Queensland coast

Dignity for girls in every hygiene kit

Dignity for girls in every hygiene kit

News Charity group Days For Girls North Rockhampton marks its first year.

Local Partners