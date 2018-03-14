Fish swimming out the door at coast business

Lacey and Charley are careful to keep the in-house cats away from the new fish stock.

Lacey and Charley are careful to keep the in-house cats away from the new fish stock. Trish Bowman

AFTER much demand from the community, Yeppoon Stockfeeds and Supplies on Tanby Road has taken on a new element to their already extensive stock of fish and they are swimming out the door.

Yeppoon Stockfeed co-owner Shellie said she and husband Kevin only started stocking pet fish just over a week ago and they had already proved so popular the couple were finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

"No one in the area was stocking them and our customers just kept asking if we would stock a range of fish for home aquariums,” Shellie said.

"We also have a full range of fish tanks, starter kits, food and accessories so we have become a one stop shop for all your aquarium needs.

"We have guppies, fantails, goldfish, Chinese fighters, axolotyls, black moor, shuvbunkin and nymphs in stock and they have become so popular we are constantly getting in new stock to keep up with the demand.”

Shellie said the family business continued to hold their standard stockfeed goods and supplies and were always keen to know when there was something their customers require.

"We have a full range of horse and pet supplies as well as wound treatments and specialty lines.

"We carry poly pipe, fittings, troughs, pressure pumps, gen sets and even have a wheat free dog food range on the way.

"If we don't stock what you are after, we encourage people to let us know and we will do what we can to source it for you.”